Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,379 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 56.0% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 40.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVR opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $468.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.54. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -16.46%.

IVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

