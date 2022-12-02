Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $84,000 Stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Movado Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $719.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

