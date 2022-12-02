Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,480,000 after acquiring an additional 74,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,909,000 after acquiring an additional 59,438 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,353,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 445,640 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $652.56 million, a P/E ratio of -95.49 and a beta of 1.80.

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.