Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $88,000 Stock Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $489.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

