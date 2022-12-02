Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $95,000 Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,005 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SXC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,396,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 976,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,744,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,187,000 after purchasing an additional 738,414 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 766,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 556,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 2,269,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 518,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SXC opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $710.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.