Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 440,567 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 156,089 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64.8% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 317,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $19.01 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $762.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.2375 dividend. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBA. StockNews.com started coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

