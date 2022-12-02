Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVD. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 372.5% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 173,261 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter worth $3,442,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter worth $2,648,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter worth $2,276,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 193.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 99,692 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Vanguard

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Vanguard news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,500 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,076 shares in the company, valued at $21,630,699.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Vanguard Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $675.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.93.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Stories

