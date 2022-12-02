Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,002 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 86.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 226.5% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth about $159,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSII opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 6.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.51 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.88. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $23.47.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

