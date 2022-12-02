Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,460 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $110,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.23 million, a PE ratio of 91.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

