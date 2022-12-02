Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,371 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,527,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,354,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

CYH stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $453.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.89. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

