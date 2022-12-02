Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPF. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 53.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 26,123 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth $216,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 103.2% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Pacific Financial

In related news, COO Arnold D. Martines bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,526.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of CPF stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $569.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.12. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $30.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPF shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

