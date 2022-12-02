Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Sells $234,450.00 in Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $976.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $935,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 160.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.