Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 1,373.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 670,016 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Navient by 696.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 273,222 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $4,611,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Navient by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 151,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Navient to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.39.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NAVI opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.55. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Navient Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.