Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Gap Down to $2.91

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $2.84. Nektar Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 6,275 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $541.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 477.85% and a negative return on equity of 81.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $76,773.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,049.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $76,773.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,049.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 13,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $48,052.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,776.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,034 shares of company stock worth $313,411. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

