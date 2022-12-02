Nelda J. Connors Sells 18,196 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,629.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Boston Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of BSX stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 110.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
