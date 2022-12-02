Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Neogen were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neogen by 4.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Neogen by 17.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,699,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,948,000 after acquiring an additional 246,698 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Neogen by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 171,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,651.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $316,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,080.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,651.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 36,000 shares of company stock worth $502,220. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NEOG opened at $16.50 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

