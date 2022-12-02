Network International (LON:NETW) Hits New 12-Month High at $352.60

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 352.60 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 352 ($4.21), with a volume of 43665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348.80 ($4.17).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NETW. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.43) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 447 ($5.35).

Network International Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 317.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 253.58. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,170.91.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

See Also

