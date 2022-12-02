New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 92.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 31.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $828,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.68.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.