New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $26.97

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.97, but opened at $28.21. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 9,808 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

