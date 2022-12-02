New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $26.97

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.97, but opened at $28.21. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 9,808 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 1.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90.
Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.