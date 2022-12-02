New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,740 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 615,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,383,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 143,947 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYCB. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

