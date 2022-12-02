NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NewMarket were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,725,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 138,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,676,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in NewMarket by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 461.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NewMarket by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE NEU opened at $318.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.51. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $280.28 and a one year high of $360.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.31.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NewMarket in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.