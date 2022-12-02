NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Director Tardan Francois Sells 4,600 Shares

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NV5 Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $144.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.58 and a 1-year high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NV5 Global Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

