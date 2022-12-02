NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Director Tardan Francois Sells 4,600 Shares

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NV5 Global Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $144.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.58 and a 1-year high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NV5 Global Company Profile
NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
Read More
