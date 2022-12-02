NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 7.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.2% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 44,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NVR by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR opened at $4,739.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,235.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,232.45. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,780.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

