O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 247 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 113.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 183,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $90.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average is $87.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

