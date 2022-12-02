O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $67,000 in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 98,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,223,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 35,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 24.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Trading Down 0.3 %

TH stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. Target Hospitality Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Target Hospitality Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.