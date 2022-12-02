O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,445 Shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natural Health Trends were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period.

NHTC stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 million, a PE ratio of 133.38 and a beta of 0.61. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,667.56%.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

