O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMRX opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $780.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $545.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.58 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. Research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

