Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 157.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $2,061,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 21.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 14.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Orion Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Orion Office REIT from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Orion Office REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE:ONL opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -17.02%.

About Orion Office REIT

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.