Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,515 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.1 %

AMZN opened at $95.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $974.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.65, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.