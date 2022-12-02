Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stake Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Paylocity by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Paylocity by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Paylocity by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Paylocity by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Paylocity Stock Up 2.5 %

About Paylocity

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $223.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.15. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.61 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.