Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Shares Gap Down to $15.48

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.48, but opened at $15.10. Pediatrix Medical Group shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 508 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Pediatrix Medical Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $342,464.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,665.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Stories

