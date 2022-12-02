Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,349,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360,188 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $153,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,158,000 after purchasing an additional 85,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,559,000 after acquiring an additional 155,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after acquiring an additional 766,974 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,954,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,209,000 after acquiring an additional 286,549 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

