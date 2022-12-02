PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,625 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 12,947.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,653,000 after acquiring an additional 276,681 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,793,000 after acquiring an additional 189,395 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 495,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,402,000 after buying an additional 173,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,640,000 after buying an additional 91,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PKI opened at $141.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.01.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.22.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.