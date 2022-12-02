Phacharanad Monthanyanan Buys 20,000,000 Shares of BIR Financial Limited (ASX:BIR) Stock

BIR Financial Limited (ASX:BIR – Get Rating) insider Phacharanad Monthanyanan bought 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$500,000.00 ($333,333.33).

BIR Financial Limited, through its subsidiary, Pulse Markets Pty Ltd, operates as a financial services company in Australia. It offers equities and derivatives transacting, and capital raising services to retail, institutional, corporate, and private clients. The company was formerly known as Birrabong Corporation Limited and changed its name to BIR Financial Limited in June 2018.

