Pierre R. Breber Sells 25,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $182.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.63 and its 200-day moving average is $162.30. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $352.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Chevron

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.32.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

