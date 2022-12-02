Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Sells $3,685,500.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $3,685,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $3,688,500.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $3,571,500.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,649,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $3,100,572.02.

On Monday, November 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $25.58 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,577 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,053 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

