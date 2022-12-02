Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLRX. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1,316.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 286,831 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 624.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 228,554 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 79.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 216,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 372.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 119,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 79.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 238,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 105,477 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $281,795.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,013.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $281,795.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,013.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,596.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $866.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

