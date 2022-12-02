Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 521,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Plug Power were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 9.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 30.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Down 1.3 %

Plug Power stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $37.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plug Power Company Profile

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

