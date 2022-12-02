Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 567,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRCH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Porch Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,529,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 460,809 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 54,019 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,277,000.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

Porch Group stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $224.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.57. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $21.12.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle acquired 315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,071,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,594.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 72,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $102,897.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,303 shares in the company, valued at $182,190.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle acquired 315,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,071,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,594.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 503,203 shares of company stock valued at $617,792. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

