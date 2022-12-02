Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PV. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,676,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,561,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 348,503 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100,922 shares in the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

PV stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $539.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.02.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

