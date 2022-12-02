Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CFO Alison S. Rand Sells 1,500 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Primerica Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PRI opened at $147.92 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $159.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair lowered Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after acquiring an additional 352,377 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,651,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares during the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,114,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Primerica by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Primerica by 1,115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,969,000 after buying an additional 111,277 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.