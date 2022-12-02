Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 661,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 102,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:INN opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $917.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

Summit Hotel Properties Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INN shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $25,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at $100,070.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Articles

