Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 798.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,796 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 43.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 2,464.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWXT opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

