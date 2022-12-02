Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,300 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 147,600 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,649,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 116,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 85,404 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. Finally, Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Children’s Place Stock Down 5.6 %

Children’s Place Company Profile

PLCE opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $94.75.

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.