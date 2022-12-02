Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,953 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,953 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth approximately $22,361,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,309,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 460,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 181,197 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Cutera by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 385,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 154,504 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cutera by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,526,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,312,000 after purchasing an additional 129,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera Stock Performance

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $980.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Cutera

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUTR shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.