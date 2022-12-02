Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director Purchases $1,027,170.00 in Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE PLD opened at $117.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
