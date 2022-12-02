Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director Purchases $1,027,170.00 in Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $117.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.