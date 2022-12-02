ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Short Interest Update

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Down 1.9 %
ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $56.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30.
ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF
