ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €10.00 by Warburg Research

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) received a €10.00 ($10.31) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.62) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($6.39) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($8.76) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($9.07) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.43) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Up 2.4 %

PSM stock opened at €8.89 ($9.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.29. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €6.44 ($6.64) and a fifty-two week high of €14.67 ($15.12).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

