Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 3,914 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,131 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 105.8% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.98 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.48.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

