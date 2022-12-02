Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 108,080 A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 108,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATEN. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 835,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 140,724 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,552,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $91,082.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,138,925.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 60,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,090,343.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,653.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A10 Networks Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATEN. BWS Financial increased their target price on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ATEN stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

A10 Networks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

